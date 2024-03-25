The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $39.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

AZEK stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. AZEK has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $44,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in AZEK by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

