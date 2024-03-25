The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Increased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.41. 2,111,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

