The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock remained flat at $66.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

