The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
Shares of First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock remained flat at $66.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
