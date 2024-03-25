The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (FSDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSDK remained flat at $66.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.
