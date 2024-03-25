The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (FSDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSDK remained flat at $66.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

Get First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky alerts:

About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.