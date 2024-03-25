The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $1.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.70 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Trading Down 7.8 %

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,889 shares of company stock valued at $177,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $57,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.