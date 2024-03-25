The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,069 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.21% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $265,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 985.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $416.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.