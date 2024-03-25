The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $104.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $24,742,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.