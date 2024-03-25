The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $211.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $200.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

