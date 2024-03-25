The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stem (NYSE:STEM)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.39.

NYSE STEM opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Stem has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. Research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 716,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,320.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 524,467 shares worth $1,215,826. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

