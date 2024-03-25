The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,102,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,742,000 after acquiring an additional 576,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,302,000 after acquiring an additional 557,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.