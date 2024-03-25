The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 226,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 572,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $727.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

