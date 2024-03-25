The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $390.28 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

