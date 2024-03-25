The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 369,231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 609,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 488,958 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.18. 9,047,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,621. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

