The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $73.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

