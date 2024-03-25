The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.18. 6,893,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

