Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.37 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $564.69 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00082734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00024726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,492,184,552 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

