Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

