Todd G. Hartman Sells 3,973 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $80.72. 2,812,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BBY. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

