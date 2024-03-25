Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.71

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

