tomiNet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.40 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $90.93 million and $20.40 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 136,365,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,075,863 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 136,365,193.5182553 with 109,075,863.8328843 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.82207594 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $19,177,211.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.