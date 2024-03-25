Toncoin (TON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $340.82 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.32 billion and approximately $340.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00007987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,625,113 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,625,951.050338 with 3,470,119,975.2102675 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.45190517 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $307,668,105.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

