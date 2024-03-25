Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
