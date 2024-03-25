Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXP

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

About Touchstone Exploration

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.60) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.92. The stock has a market cap of £111.25 million, a PE ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.21).

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.