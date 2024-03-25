Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,979,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

