Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Acquires Shares of 165,231 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.7% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IAU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. 4,176,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

