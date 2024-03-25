Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Invests $267,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.