Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Invests $669,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,328,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after buying an additional 1,282,818 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 243,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,026. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.