Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New $23.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 395,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,472,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 6.0% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,430. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

