Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. 435,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,288. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

