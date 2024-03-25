Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,389 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 792,397 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,980 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,594,000 after buying an additional 170,847 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,667,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.09. 56,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,175. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

