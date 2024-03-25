Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Takes $12.22 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,215,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.83. The stock had a trading volume of 516,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average is $222.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $248.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

