Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Takes $80.13 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 337,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,133,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 20.5% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $196.14 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

