TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TRTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,468. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 158.41, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.