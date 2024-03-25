Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 10,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 956% compared to the average daily volume of 956 call options.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 736,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $818.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock worth $311,528 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

