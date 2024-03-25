Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 60,362 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,584 shares of company stock worth $13,562,939. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.31. 6,578,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.