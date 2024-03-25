Tran Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 0.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.50. 387,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,022. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

