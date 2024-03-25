Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $24.58 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $7,002,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,980. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

