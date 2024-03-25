TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of TransDigm Group worth $86,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,222.26. 63,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,022. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $707.40 and a 12 month high of $1,238.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $997.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

