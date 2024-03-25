Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 5.4%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.29. 7,279,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 17,370,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Get Transocean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,306,000 after buying an additional 4,107,956 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Transocean by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $247,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after buying an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.