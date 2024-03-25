Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TRV stock opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

