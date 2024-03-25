Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.13. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

