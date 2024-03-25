Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $268.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.67 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.