Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $106.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

