Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $155.51 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

