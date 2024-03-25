Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $211.78 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.10.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

