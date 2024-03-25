Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys £17,000 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,642.27).

Richard John Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Richard John Hughes bought 73,040 shares of Trident Royalties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £25,564 ($32,544.88).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TRR opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Monday. Trident Royalties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The company has a market cap of £99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.40.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

