Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCFC traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. 2,225,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

