Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 208.83% from the company’s current price.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

RCUS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 92,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,125. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $241,006.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,883 shares of company stock worth $992,267 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

