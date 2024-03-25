Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

TRMK stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

