Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.50

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 66705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $778.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

