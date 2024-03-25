Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

